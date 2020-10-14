WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

PROGRAM #9042 12:00 PM PT

Time is Running Out on Exide Cleanup.

As California state efforts to clean up lead and arsenic contaminated areas in southeast Los Angeles go into slow motion and neighbors continue living in toxic homes, state leaders are under intense pressure from local leaders. Community activists demand immediate changes to the state agency in charge of protecting low-income communities from dangerous chemicals and want local control. They also warn that people weakened by toxic environmental contaminants are at increased risk of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests: Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, Los Angeles, CA; Hilda Solis, Member of Board of Supervisors, Los Angeles County, Los Angeles, CA; Felipe Aguirre, DTSC Exide Advisory Board Member, Los Angeles, CA.

Photo: laepf.org

